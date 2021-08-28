Letter: Preseason victories count for a hopeful Bills team

A couple of things … we have won seven preseason games in a row, winning like losing is contagious and as you know, we have earned our way to the playoffs for the last two years. Notice how I didn’t say three? The big score specifically against the Bears speaks volumes. Our Bills were dominant in every phase, offense, defense and special teams and, in my opinion coaching too. Pretty much our second team put a whooping on their first team. Our third team put a whooping on their second team. Preseason or not we were efficient and surgically destroyed another professional NFL football team live on TV. Probably the most important note is that a dominating win like that might mean nothing to seasons final standings but it carries over to the locker room and builds the players’ confidence and makes the ride back to Buffalo a whole lot more enjoyable. It is a relatively new and youthful Bills team and as previously stated, winning is contagious and I for one am all in.