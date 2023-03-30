What gall for our elected officials in the New York State Legislature to propose a tax on streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, etc., when these are the same people who in turn gave a $32,000 raise to themselves. Are you kidding me?

This is just another money grab put on the poor backs of residents of this state. Things are expensive enough as they are and doing this just shows the disconnect and indifference our elected officials so arrogantly display to their constituents. Also, we must change the law that takes away the Assembly and Senate’s ability to vote themselves raises.