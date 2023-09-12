I applaud and honor the students who are organizing to protest the banning of books in their libraries. I obtained a list of the 31 books banned in Florida. I had read 13 of them, including several of my favorites - "To Kill a Mockingbird," (I shake my head to who could ever ban a book that fosters empathy, compassion and tolerance) and the Harry Potter series. I have since read six more books on that banned list and wonder if the people banning those books have read them cover to cover, or just listened to someone who found them questionable.

I never thought those of us in Western New York would have to worry about book banning. Luckily we have wonderful teenagers to educate us.

It puts me in mind of the December 23, 2019, issue of Time Magazine with the cover picture of the person of the year - a teenage girl fighting climate change. We have our own teenagers in Western New York who are letting us know to be vigilant in what is going on in our school board meetings and other places where such decisions are made.

Regards to The Buffalo News for the article of those two brave teenagers. I think they will receive a lot of support from our community. I know they have mine.

Christine Greene

Amherst