Letter: Practicing gun safety could save someone’s life

Sixty years ago, I learned that you must “treat every firearm as if it is loaded.” That was during my hands-on hunter safety training course at Cleveland Hill High School.

Years later, I believe that lesson may have saved a life. A colleague handed me a rifle as we boarded a canoe during a moose hunt, assuring me “it’s unloaded.” Checking it myself, I found it to be fully loaded – with the safety off.

Whether in a gun shop, in the woods, or on a movie set … remember the lesson I learned many years ago: Trust only your own eyes to verify.

Joseph Weiss, PhD

Clarence