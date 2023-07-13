I just read The Buffalo News article by Tim O’Shei regarding Jordan Poyer. Well, I would like to point out to Poyer that it is public money that makes pro sports, as well as amateur sports, happen and it allows schmucks like him, Cole Beasley and others able to make millions playing a mere kids game.

I would also like to point out that pro sports athletes and even some amateur athletes can and do make much more in salary than what the average person on the streets is able to. We should stop construction on the new stadium until the Buffalo Bills find Poyer other, more “suitable” accommodations.

Going forward, a team should place as much emphasis on intellect as it does on athletic ability. Far too many athletes let the money go to their heads. Many, if not most, are incapable of grasping the complexities of the challenges of everyday citizens and the governments and the agencies that work tirelessly to meet those needs. They then compound their ignorance by aligning themselves with people and organizations that further discriminate and persecute those without a voice while supporting those without conscience, righteousness or duty.

Timothy Brinkworth

East Aurora