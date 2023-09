Can someone explain to me how the U.S. Postal Service can be in trouble?

Recently they claimed they are losing money again, impacting trucking because of high fuel costs. What a joke.

Stamps again went up to 66 cents each at the Post Office, but we can buy online at other websites – 100 Forever stamps for $45.

Somebody with power at the postal service is not doing their job. How can this be?

Martin Staniszewski

Buffalo