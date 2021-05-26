Letter: Portrayal of Israeli-Hamas conflict calls for clarification

I follow the media, including some submissions here, with dismay at the inaccurate portrayal of elements of the most recent Israeli/Hamas conflict.

I want to say that I am Jewish. I support Israel’s right to securely exist, but I also support the same rights of the Palestinian people to have a homeland and live with dignity. My issue is misinformation. Not every Palestinian person wants to kill Jewish citizens. I believe most just want to live in peace in an independent state. Not all Israeli citizens want to keep the Palestinians in camps, and not give them the option of self-government.

As a Jew, I am disturbed by the actions of the Israeli government that hinders the cause for peace. I am equally disturbed when I read gross inaccuracies of the history of this conflict where all blame is laid at the feet of the Jewish people. There have been governmental abuses from Arab countries and Israel and making sweeping judgments of the people in the region does not help bring peace. Especially when what is being portrayed is often inaccurate and more prejudicial than truth.

The conflict has a complicated history, and long-standing prejudices on both sides does not help. We need to learn how to live together, and rather than rhetoric on both sides, it is past time to work together to forge a different path in the region, and in the world.