Letter: Pope Francis must explore merger for Buffalo Diocese

In 2020, Francis authorized merging two dioceses – one each in the United States and Canada. He would best serve this Catholic community by exploring the merger option here.

Since Bishop Michael Fisher’s installation, there has been virtually no public release of his spiritual vision for this diocese. He remains hidden from view and absent from his public role as shepherd of the faithful.

There have been no reports of him visiting a prison to hold Mass, feeding the poor, welcoming the immigrant or ministering to the most vulnerable populations in need of basic life necessities.

The clergy sex abuse scandal remains a public relations disaster and victims are no closer to justice today while legal fees grow exponentially.

Moreover, he hasn’t made any meaningful public statements about his vision on issues of racism after the George Floyd case, and others.

We are a church in crisis and need a bishop who publicly and humbly declares God’s love and his mercy for all people.