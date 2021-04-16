Letter: Pope Francis made the right decree on same-sex unions

I have read many opinions on Pope Francis’ edict of not recognizing or blessing same sex unions. Let’s be clear, it is biblical and it is law in the Catholic Church. Two people of the same gender are not recognized in a sacramental marriage. God loves all of His children. We do not sit in judgment. However, the Catholic Church is founded on tradition and the Bible. It is not easy to be a Catholic. If you do not believe or do not want to follow the rules and tradition, there are other options.