Letter: Pope, bishops wrongly diminish religious days

I went to a recent Mass Monday on the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This used to be a Holy Day of Obligation in the Catholic Church. But no more. Shame on the pope and his bishops for watering down our church to nothing. You wonder why no one attends? I remember my grandmother telling me she and her friends used to walk from Swan Street in Buffalo to Our Lady Help of Christians in Cheektowaga every Feast of the Assumption (as did hundreds of others) as a pilgrimage. We went from that to not even having to attend Mass? What a disgrace our church and leaders have become.