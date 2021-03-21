Letter: Poor vaccination rollout results in needless waiting

Poor vaccination rollout

results in needless waiting

Seems to me the whole Covid-19 vaccination program was never thought out properly. The first step should have delivered the vaccine to doctors’ offices and then the pharmacists. Who is most vulnerable – the older population followed closely by people with medical conditions – that’s who. Who’s best and able to organize the vaccination process – certainly not the government. I think that has been proven by the sheer number of underserved people in many communities.

Elderly or physically disabled are subjected to standing in line and subjected to the harsh weather, if in fact they were even able to get the needed appointment. Sure would have been easier to just call their doctor. I secured an appointment. I waited for a month yet people are complaining they haven’t received the second of two shots or they were able to go to a new site and get their first shot immediately. Others were called and given earlier dates. I never got a call-but- that’s OK. I feel bad for those that don’t have any appointment.

The system would have worked much better had someone used commonsense and though about the older population that is at least half of our area population. I would have thought our local government officials would have been more efficient.