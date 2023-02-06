Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed what seems an uninformed mega-project, specifically, elimination of natural gas for fuel and substitution of a much more vulnerable alternative, electricity. The 2022 Blizzard revealed numerous electrical failures. For example, electrical stations became snow-clogged and required outdoor heating aimed at equipment to melt snow before service could be re-started. That was only one of multiple reasons for service interruptions. Other examples included fallen trees taking down electrical lines and crews unable to get through snow to implement repairs. There would be massive conversion costs for families and local governments.

What about the strength and integrity of our electric grids? Does anyone even know who the grid owners are? Ten years ago my research revealed National Grid ownership was based in the United Kingdom and included about 7,000 corporations and trusts. Bottom line: I could not find out identities and countries of origins of grid ownership. Is this the same today? National security appears an unexplored issue.

Another “un-thought-through” New York State decision includes the prohibition of ordinary smoke detectors and the mandated switchover to “ten-year” smoke detectors. Not on outside of packaging, but seen on back of the device are the directions to “remove and vacuum device monthly” in order to last 10 years. I predict negative consequences from this blooper.

Another looming blooper: Was that $1 billion of federal and state taxpayer funding to cover over part of the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo? Doesn’t it make more sense to apply capital funds to purchase needed local snow fighting equipment and new equipment for first responders?

Does anyone else think more New Yorkers will leave the state?

Lynda Stephens

City of Tonawanda