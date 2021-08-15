Letter: Poor cities should not pay for billionaires’ stadiums

Here we go again on a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. I have had it with football on the brain damage issue. My neighbors enjoy football and I can be happy with them but basically I don’t care. NFL owners, including the Pegulas, are billionaires. NFL players start at $660,000 for a one-year contract. As we have just seen, stars are paid in the millions. I see no reason why working people in one of the officially poorest cities in our nation should subsidize this industrial sport.