Letter: Ponder location, effect around any new stadium

I believe that most people would agree the core of the City of Buffalo began its decline in the late 50s through the 60s and 70s as residents embraced the attractiveness of suburban living.

While the suburbs grew and created their own core, the connectiveness and impetus for a sense of a regional community that the urban core provided was lost.

A downtown stadium as a catalyst for extending light rail transportation northward, eastward and southward would provide the opportunity to reconnect and create a renewed sense of one, unified, regional community in Western New York.

It would also serve to ecologically improve the quality of life for decades into the future. The ability to travel quickly in any direction should be attractive especially for an aging population. Destinations thought unreachable would now become possible. The spinoff effect in creating new business destinations along the travel corridors would be multiple.

Western New York has needed and deserved this recreation of itself for the past 60 years. Let’s push forward men and women of vision. “If you build it, people will come and use it.”

Pascal Ipolito

West Seneca