Letter: Poloncarz shows behavior unworthy of public support

As with most major crises, there are those who abide by the rules and try to help others. There are others who break the rules if they are inconvenient and look for opportunities to blame others. Most Western New York citizens and Mayor Byron Brown are in the first category. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is not. Poloncarz claims that he cannot understand why Buffalo is always the last community to clear out a major snow event. All big cities have the problem of congested streets, many clogged by clueless residents who ignore driving bans. I am trying to figure out whether Poloncarz’s outbursts are the result of political malice or simply incredible ignorance. I do not vote for politicians who are guilty of either defect.