Letter: Poloncarz must rescind his veto on young hunters

A couple of weeks ago, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released the Hunting Accident Report for the state for 2021. The facts: Hunting accidents hit record lows in 2021. Further, no incidents resulted from the new law allowing 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a rifle, shotgun, muzzleloader or crossbow under adult supervision.

Herein lies my dilemma: Our Erie County executive was the only county in upstate New York to veto passage of this law for 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt with adult supervision. Last October, Mark Poloncarz stated his reasoning at a press conference was for the inherent danger it possesses as he stated for “children” involved with adult supervised hunting.

Statistically with zero incidents as factually shown throughout the entire state, how can the argument of the inherent danger apply when nothing happened? Perhaps our county executive should refocus his inherent danger for our children concerns to area schools in the county. Every couple of days another student seems to be taken to an area hospital after some sort of skirmish on school grounds. Just recently (March 22) on local news a mother pleaded after her 12-year-old was beaten at school “to what end will our children be safe at schools?”

I have been a member of our local sportsmen’s club for more than 20 years. I would like to invite Poloncarz to come and experience our facility. I’m sure I can get some of my friends, members with over 40 years of certified safe firearm training, to show our county executive what is involved with hunter safety. I’m sure he will have a greater understanding of proper and safe hunting especially for the 12- and 13-year-olds who proved this past season that they were 100% safe as the hunting incident reports concluded.

In the meantime, as the saying goes, it’s time for our county executive to “bite the bullet” and rescind his veto on 12- and 13-year-old hunters for the next deer season in Erie County. For Erie County, simply, do your job properly.

Dennis Kujawa

East Aurora