Letter: Poloncarz made a mistake on youth hunting decision

Let me start by saying “Wow!” Do government officials know that Erie County is the only county in the state not to allow youth deer hunting? Fifty-six other counties and 46 other states allow this practice. Do officials know how rural Erie County is, such as the areas of Springville, Holland, North Collins, Boston, etc.? Do officials know that youth can hunt small game such as turkey, rabbit, coyote, fox, groundhog and squirrel with a firearm in Erie County, when accompanied by an adult?

Is an Erie County official trying to curtail gun violence by not allowing youth to hunt deer? This is so out of touch with reality. Supervised youth hunting is not at all related to juvenile involved shootings or crime that is occurring outside of the sport of hunting. It is my opinion and the opinion of countless others that it should be the parents or mentors’ decision if youth should participate, not a government official’s decision. Furthermore, hunter education classes and certificates of completion are mandatory by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for all youth before they even can get a hunting license.