I am so proud of Erie County and its leadership on the issue of people looking for temporary housing in our country. As a member of St. Joseph University’s Social Justice Committee on Migration and Refugees, I wish to commend Mark Poloncarz for his decision not to claim this situation as a crisis, and to see this opportunity to do the morally right thing. To have a public leader speak about respecting the needs of our brothers and sisters and also reminding us of our immigrant history gives hope that the American welcome has survived in troubled times.