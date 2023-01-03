Letter: Poloncarz launches needless attack on Brown for response

In today’s world, where there is so much strife, negativity, and needless finger-pointing, hearing Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s unfiltered remarks towards Mayor Byron Brown regarding the non-effectiveness of the city’s snow removal efforts, I thought “where is this coming from?”

Under the circumstances, I don’t think a better job could have been coordinated more effectively than calling in the “troops” from all facets of government. Working together was the only way these obstacles could have been overcome. Placing the full brunt of responsibility on one or the other is not the answer; it takes a village. Yes, it took a week, but look at all the entities that had to be called in … the power company, the National Guard, private and government plowing services with special equipment, tree removal operations and the list goes on.

I want to give Poloncarz the benefit of the doubt that he was as frustrated and exhausted as anyone else with the responsibilities that were on his shoulders and lashed out without thinking. It was shooting from the hip and mean, to say the least. Brown was also frustrated and exhausted, and without power. Did he lash out as good as he got it? No, he diplomatically accepted what Poloncarz said, also giving him the benefit of the doubt of reacting under fire. I applaud Brown for his calm, collective manner in which he responded.

Let’s hope this is the end of it; our city and county have no place for this kind of “I can do this job better than you.”

Ann P. Rossiter

Grand Island