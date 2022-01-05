Letter: Poloncarz landed low blow in responding to Mychajliw

The outgoing-Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has brought to our attention the overtime paid to the Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein of over $250,000 in pandemic overtime. This would make her singly the highest recipient of taxpayer-funded overtime in New York State. In revealing this, our Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has commented that Mychajliw is specifically targeting Burstein due to her faith, including a specific comment of his “antisemitism.” Why is it necessary for our county executive to say this about Mychajliw in the defense of her overtime earned? The facts of overtime are simply the facts, not an expression of religious attack.