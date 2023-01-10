Letter: Poloncarz is right to raise red flag about city services

In last Tuesday’s Letter to the Editor page, a correspondent from Grand Island wrote to chastise Mark Poloncarz for telling the truth about Byron Brown’s ongoing failures during snow emergencies. The writer lives in a functional town that manages to deliver basic services, which means that she can worry about social niceties like not “shooting from the hip” or being “mean.” Those of us who actually live in Buffalo and must deal with its life-threatening incompetence don’t have that luxury.

The reality is that Brown admitted the city only had a plan to deal with normal snowfall and had no plan for dealing with a blizzard in response to a question from the News’ Bob McCarthy. Now, the mayor wants to create a new City Hall position which would do nothing but track the number and condition of the vehicles in the city fleet. How on earth is this information not already known? Without wishing to offend the delicate sensibilities of our five-term mayor or his suburban defenders, let me suggest and answer: the mayor is incompetent. I thank Poloncarz for speaking the obvious truth.