Letter: Poloncarz is on the right side of safeguarding fans, society

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is a standout public servant who has the backbone to require Covid-19 vaccines for everyone who attends the Buffalo Bills games. It is time we all stop listening to the whining and crying from the anti-vaccine minority. This is the problem with America today is that we try to accommodate every uninformed and selfish opinion to the detriment of the vast majority.

All of the anti-vaccine proponents need to put on their big boy pants as their mommy is taking them to their pediatrician’s office to get their Covid-19 vaccine just like they did when they were children to get their measles, mumps and rubella vaccines without question.

You would think we are asking these he-man Bills fans to do something that took bravery and courage like when the greatest generation volunteered to storm the beaches at Iwo Jima. I am tired of the anti-vaccine group hiding behind the idea of protecting their individual freedom. If someone wants to participate in society, they need to show a little respect. It is now time to set down your can of Budweiser, get out of your easy chair, set aside the unfounded paranoia swirling on social media, do something for the common good of others.

Thomas Hagner

East Aurora