 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Poloncarz is correct about city snow removal

  • 0

Letter writers had a lot to say about comments made by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz about the city's response to the late December blizzard that hit the area. They also had a lot to say about Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's shocking on-field collapse during the game against the C…

Support this work for $1 a month

While Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’ timing may have been off, he said what many Buffalo residents were thinking: With a deserved reputation as a snowy city, how can our snow removal efforts be so bad? It certainly has to do with the dated equipment they’re using. Giant snow plows are great for mains, but not so much on narrow side streets. Check out the snow throwers they use in other cities like Toronto. And I’ve often heard city officials say the goal is to get a plow down every street once after a snowfall. As a former suburban resident, I can tell you that’s not good enough. Towns like Amherst and Tonawanda know that every street needs multiple passes to really be clear. Buffalo needs to invest money in enough equipment and personnel to get the job done.

People are also reading…

Steve Clancy

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News