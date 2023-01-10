Letter: Poloncarz is correct about city snow removal

While Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’ timing may have been off, he said what many Buffalo residents were thinking: With a deserved reputation as a snowy city, how can our snow removal efforts be so bad? It certainly has to do with the dated equipment they’re using. Giant snow plows are great for mains, but not so much on narrow side streets. Check out the snow throwers they use in other cities like Toronto. And I’ve often heard city officials say the goal is to get a plow down every street once after a snowfall. As a former suburban resident, I can tell you that’s not good enough. Towns like Amherst and Tonawanda know that every street needs multiple passes to really be clear. Buffalo needs to invest money in enough equipment and personnel to get the job done.