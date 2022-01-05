Letter: Poloncarz is being unfairly bullied on social media platform

As the county executive during an unprecedented pandemic, Mark Poloncarz has a challenging position. Among his many responsibilities, he is tasked with making difficult decisions in the best interest of the general public. Despite the impossibility of pleasing all people, he continues to perform his duties professionally and honestly, and he regularly communicates important and time-sensitive information using a variety of methods.

Poloncarz’s posts on social media platforms such as Twitter are meant to inform and educate the public that he represents. While I understand that not everyone agrees with his decisions, Poloncarz is a duly elected official deserving of respect. That being said, I find that the majority of the responses to his tweets are vulgar and offensive.