Letter: Poloncarz is being unfairly bullied on social media platform

As the county executive during an unprecedented pandemic, Mark Poloncarz has a challenging position. Among his many responsibilities, he is tasked with making difficult decisions in the best interest of the general public. Despite the impossibility of pleasing all people, he continues to perform his duties professionally and honestly, and he regularly communicates important and time-sensitive information using a variety of methods.
Poloncarz’s posts on social media platforms such as Twitter are meant to inform and educate the public that he represents. While I understand that not everyone agrees with his decisions, Poloncarz is a duly elected official deserving of respect. That being said, I find that the majority of the responses to his tweets are vulgar and offensive.
The childish name-calling and vile and immature memes are rude, hostile, and disgraceful. We are supposed to be the “City of Good Neighbors,” yet most of the replies in response to Poloncarz’s tweets are an embarrassment. Whether you agree with him or not, he is performing his civic duty in the best interest of the constituents that he serves, and he is attempting to do so with full disclosure and good nature. His ability to continue posting information despite the ongoing harassment and bullying is a true testament to his character and to his commitment to the people of Erie County.