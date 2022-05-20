Letter: Poloncarz deserves praise for stance on junior hunters

Can we please stop trashing Mark Poloncarz for not allowing expansion of the New York State hunting law for juniors? This is in reference to the recent piece glorifying hunting. What happened to hunters? At what point in their lives did they start rejoicing in the needless deaths of living creatures?

Woodland creatures walk the earth to enrich our lives, and teach us our roots; not to have their blood spilled on the floor of the forest.

To use a phrase such as “quality time with their hunting mentor” can only mean sharing the death and gore that was once a living animal. No matter how you paint that picture it’s wrong and disturbing.

Why can’t you take your children to the woods and teach them about the beauty of the trees, the birds and how to be aware of the silence and the breathing of the land. Peace, not gunfire. Why would someone get excited over death? I am sure I would get 50 reasons, and not one would contain logic or morals.

Bless your heart Poloncarz. Give that man a medal.

Margo Banatti

Williamsville