Letter: Poloncarz, Cuomo must get fans into seats for games

Read more Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos coverage:

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz needs to lobby and convince Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow a safe number of Bills fans to attend the last regular season game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 3 and during any home playoff games. Allowing about 10,000 fans into Bills stadium with a seating capacity for 71,870, with masks required, would be safer than eating at a local restaurant, bowling in a league or going to a hair salon.

The Bills last won the division in 1995, before a lot of the Buffalo area fans were born or can remember. I am old enough to remember the Buffalo Bills first year in 1960 and the Bills back to back AFL championships in 1964 and 1965.