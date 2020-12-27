Letter: Poloncarz, Cuomo must get fans into seats for games

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz needs to lobby and convince Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow a safe number of Bills fans to attend the last regular season game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 3 and during any home playoff games. Allowing about 10,000 fans into Bills stadium with a seating capacity for 71,870, with masks required, would be safer than eating at a local restaurant, bowling in a league or going to a hair salon.
The Bills last won the division in 1995, before a lot of the Buffalo area fans were born or can remember. I am old enough to remember the Buffalo Bills first year in 1960 and the Bills back to back AFL championships in 1964 and 1965.
The Buffalo Bills are the only NFL team that plays its home games in New York State. Both the New York Jets and Giants play their home games in New Jersey, which in my view is an insult to New York State.