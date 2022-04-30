 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Polling state residents on a stadium is a bad idea

Who’s the wise guy who authorized Siena College to poll residents of our state as to how they feel about public funding of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills?

Worse yet, they selected a respected experienced organization to conduct the poll.

Don’t they realize asking taxpayers could upset our apple cart? Before long some other wise guy will suggest funding our new stadium be on the November ballots.

This polling is a dangerous concept.

What’s next? Asking taxpayers whether wealthy developers should have their projects subsidized by taxpayers? See where this could go.

Herb Mosher

Orchard Park

