Letter: Politics in communities of color, affirmative action

  • Updated
  • 0
We lose sight of what affirmative action means. As I observe the social and political actions in our Black and Latino communities, I begin to realize that we violate the spirit and principle of the intent of affirmative action. While we demand it from the status quo, from the political system, we do a very poor job of implementing it among ourselves. We need to get our act together and service all in our communities, not just those with political connections.

Martin L. King Jr., Malcolm X, and other great leaders did not sacrifice their lives for that type of “equal rights or opportunities; and neither did the young Black and Puerto Rican/Latino students from the 60s and 70s who sacrificed their academic future to see a better tomorrow.

Alberto Cappas

Buffalo

