Letter: Politics does not belong in the world of Covid-19

Not all Covid-19 patients survive. Some recover with no ill effects. Politicking made vaccination appointments almost impossible to obtain this spring, especially in the younger age groups. Two of our grandchildren survived unscathed. One parent recovered 75% of strength. One parent barely made it out alive.

Some, like our loved one, require six various hospital/facility stays during a 101-day period to survive and begin regaining the ability to wake up, breathe on their own, speak, sit up, stand, walk, hold a fork, feed themselves and use their arms and hands again. These stays included a short visit to Mercy Hospital then transported to St. Joe’s intensive care unit after a lung X-ray showed the tell-tale Covid broken glass images. For four weeks they received outstanding medical and spiritual care that included being resuscitated after coding for six minutes. Thanks to the fabulous care at Select Specialty Hospital ICU in Erie and Kenmore Mercy including prayers of hundreds of people, our loved one began recovery surrounded by multiple medical caregivers 24/7 for two more months. We were allowed short visits while masked.