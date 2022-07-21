Letter: Politicians’ tendency to waver fosters distrust

Some politicians confuse me. They say they want to protect human lives. They support gun control because they say that mass killings are the fault of the guns. However, they support abortion, which takes the lives of children that would be viable outside the womb. Some politicians say that guns are the problem with mass killings. Those politicians actually think that one or two more gun control laws will solve the problem. The real problem is criminal and mental health issues.

Fifty-three immigrants died in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas. Yet, not one politician has called for tractor trailer control. It seems like open border policies and the refusal to address cartel business is the real problem.

Some politicians are flip-floppers. When they run for one office they support one position on an issue. Later, when they run for a different office, they take a different position on the same issue. Are they really just self-serving people who will say whatever the majority of their voters want to hear so that they can get elected? Do they lack integrity?

Indeed, politicians confound me.

Lois Reid

Amherst