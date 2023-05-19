I recently attended two informational meetings concerning money being spent on projects in the Buffalo area. One being Ralph Wilson Park and the other focused on the proposed new jail.

Both were well attended and not just because food was served. But I will say this, if you want a full house, all you have to do is offer something to eat.

When I consider the money being spent on these two projects and add two more: The Bills’ new stadium and putting a not-so popular cap over a section of the 33 corridor, it boggles the mind because very important issues like mental health, homeless veterans, extreme weather effects on our infrastructure and a prosperous outlook for future generations are the can that continually gets kicked down the road.

And on top of that, our dear mayor wants to raise taxes. Myself, along with every other hardworking taxpayer, deserves a stronger voice on these matters.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo