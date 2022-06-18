Letter: Politicians should stop prevaricating on guns

Ok. Lets put the shootings in sentences politicians might remember. I'll make them short. First. "Read my lips." Then, "Its the guns stupid." Lastly, "I am a voter."

Got them? Relax and read them again. Thank you.

I am not looking for a politician who says that "if" a ban on automatic rifles comes up he will vote in favor of it. And then says that it probably won't come up.

Stop the bull. I'm looking to vote for the politician, no matter the party affiliation, with the fortitude to lead a ban.

And, don't get me wrong. Machos could keep their rights to have other guns. But do you real want to carve and eat an unrecognizable "Bambi" shattered by bullets from one of these war weapons? If you are compelled to have the "feel" of one, join our armed services or SWAT teams. That is were they belong and only there.

Finally, Buffalo Strong changed laws regarding airline pilot testing. We will be there to change the gun laws. The bullets stop in Buffalo!

Praying for our Buffalo victims.

Tony Buttino Sr.

Hoover Beach