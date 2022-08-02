Letter: Politicians should share their true feelings on stances

What do we do if we don’t like someone and want others to share that dislike? We label them. We call her/him a name that somehow alienates them so that others have reason to dislike them, too. Henr

Donald Trump did it with “Crooked Hillary.” No evidence needed, the name was enough. We do it all the time. He’s Chinese, Indian, Russian, Mexican. It doesn’t matter, so long as that person is associated with somewhere different. Could be Catholic, a Jew, Moslem, or a Protestant. If they’re different from us, they must be somehow bad.

We have political parties in this country and we use them for stereotyping, associating those who identify with them as somehow evil. Democrats are “liberals.” Republicans are “conservatives.” Do you hear those terms defined by politicians when they debate? Do both parties have political platforms their members identify with and stand behind?

“Party loyalty” is important, but just what does it mean?

I would like to see both parties done away with.

Let’s have politicians tell us how they feel about health care, abortion, climate change, guns, free market economics, addictive drugs, private/public school funding, on and on. Perhaps our politicians should all be “independent” so that they could vote as they see issues, not as those in control of the party see them. Over and over, it seems, our politicians conform to party wishes, whether they agree or not. Liz Cheney chose right over party. She paid dearly.

We need to know the ethical beliefs of our politicians along with their political beliefs. Is it OK to lie, cheat, steal, kill? How did you get your wealth? Let us see your tax returns, your arrest records.

Stereotyping is bad medicine. Let’s have our political leaders tell us what they, personally, believe.

Henry Danielson

Ashville