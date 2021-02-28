Letter: Politicians should focus on seniors’ vaccinations

If only our elected federal and state officials could have put as much energy and focus into the establishment of a vaccine distribution process (that attends to the needs of the constituents in their districts) as they have in the impeachment proceedings, our elderly population, those most vulnerable, would now be completed.

I have tried unsuccessfully to find appointments for my mother and stepfather, ages 88 and 91. They do not have the ability to go online to find appointments, they do not have the ability to wait on calls for hours hoping to get through to a live voice and when they do, they are told they will have to wait for more product.

We have locked these people up for over a year, keeping them away from loved ones and activities that assisted them in living as long as they have. We understand the importance of frontline medical, first responders and teachers being in phase 1A, but having vaccines available through the local pharmacies and primary care physicians that our elderly rely on weekly, might have made more sense.