Letter: Politicians should do more to protect kids from guns

People have to wake up in America and get their heads out of the sand.

Politicians who are owned by the National Rifle Association should be voted out of office. Politicians receive thousands of dollars by the NRA to own their voting.

How many people will die by these AR-15 guns?

Do people know how brutal they kill?

Some children killed at the school could not be identified except by the clothes they wore. If politicians do not want to stop the sales of AR-15’s, at least background checks should be mandatory and the Senate should have raised the age to 21. You cannot buy cigarettes until you are 21.

People should vote out politicians who do not care about children’s lives.

Richard Tschampel

Orchard Park