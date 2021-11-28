 Skip to main content
Letter: Politicians set aside public on the Outer Harbor issue
Letter: Politicians set aside public on the Outer Harbor issue

Public support for maintaining the Outer Harbor as a climate resilient public green space has been ignored. Assorted politicians arrived on site for the groundbreaking destruction of this biologically critical parcel in black SUVs with tinted windows. On campaign they will visibly tout their climate virtues. But the money stuffed in their trunks by the Erie County Harbor Development Corp. speaks louder. ECHDC is empowered by our state government to avoid the democratic process of the State Environmental Quality Review Act. A legitimate environmental assessment would reveal the value of an ecologically healthy Outer Harbor as protection against the chaos of a changing climate and the self-serving motivation of political leaders.

Mark Twichell

Fredonia

