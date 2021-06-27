Letter: Politicians must support voting rights legislation

Our great nation is being tested like it was at birth. Except this time the opposition is from within.

Not since the Civil War has our nation seemed so divided and the same issue that has been the bane of our ideology is the main cause. We must stand up for what we believe in and unseat those that want to suppress our most sacred right: the vote.

Everyone that demands honest elections must fight for it by learning the rules for registering to vote and do whatever it takes to make that vote count.

Any politician that does not support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act should be voted out of office.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo