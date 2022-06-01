Letter: Politicians must support All Electric Building Act

The All Electric Building Act is a major piece of climate legislation that must pass this session to meet the our climate mandates. Our building sector accounts for 30% of New York’s GHG emissions. The easiest and most cost effective place to start is with new construction. We call on our Western New York legislators to support and pass the All Electric Building Act that sets a 2024 date for new construction.

In a recent Buffalo News opinion piece, National Fuel pointed to the cost of retrofitting existing homes using highly exaggerated numbers. My only point of agreement, is that it does cost more to retrofit later than to build all electric with energy efficiency and the latest heat pump technology in the first place which can be less expensive than building for gas hookups. Natural gas is methane, a heat trapping gas that is 86 times more potent at trapping heat than CO2. Yet, National Fuel would have us carry on, digging our climate crisis deeper just as the tobacco industry claimed smoking was not harmful. This time industry claims are far more dangerous as the UN scientists warn with each new study, that time is running out for serious action on climate change.