Letter: Politicians must not expect to hold office for a lifetime

If there has ever been a time in our history, the time is absolutely now for the mandate of “term limits” for every political position, be they local, state and/or federal. Political office should never be a lifelong position. Political positions should be for individuals with new ideas, who want to make improvements for our country’s citizenry, not to reward themselves, … then get out. What is a “term limit?” A term limit is a legal restriction that limits the number of terms an officeholder may serve in a particular elected office. When term limits are found in presidential and semi-presidential systems they act as a method of curbing the potential for monopoly, where a leader effectively becomes “president for life.”