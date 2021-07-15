 Skip to main content
Letter: Politicians must be true to their beliefs, not party
When it comes to the Catholic faith both President Biden and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are acting as what they are. They are politicians. It’s always about getting the vote. We live in a world today where being pro-life is very unpopular. Their thinking is that if they remain Catholic and pro-choice they can get votes from both sides of the aisle. I have the utmost respect for President Jimmy Carter. He was pro-life, and still is pro-life. He lived his personal beliefs even though they were unpopular in his own party. It’s a case of living the statement “To thine own self be true.”

Mike Stockmeyer

Clarence

