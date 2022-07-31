Letter: Politicians continue to ignore critical neighborhood demands

Since the Biden administration announced plans to provide big money for infrastructure improvements around the country, there is a mad dash to identify big ticket items whereby the money can be spent. Big plans are in the works to reverse prior infrastructure changes such as the Scajaquada, the Kensington Expressway and the misguided downtown trolley which has only clogged up Main Street for the last few decades.

This is our big chance, some would say, to set things right – or at least to garner our portion of the federal largesse. However, I would argue that the big ticket item approach is perhaps short-sighted. Whatever alleged damage these traffic routing decisions may have caused in the past, it makes little sense to squander so much on these projects while continuing to ignore the neighborhoods they serve or, in some cases, bypass.

Urban blight caused by poverty and neglect can be addressed more effectively with a house by house, street by street approach- with the overall goal of ensuring that all city and county residents live in safe, viable neighborhoods. Children and the elderly still have to make their way on crumbled sidewalks and vacant lots. Many neighborhoods in the city still have old vacant boarded up homes, factories that have been idle for decades and vacant lots overgrown with weeds. Spending a fortune on capping part of the expressway is not going to help the neighborhoods as much as neighborhood revitalization can. Politicians ignore the real needs.

Michael O’Connor

Hamburg