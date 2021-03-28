Letter: Politicians’ call for Cuomo to resign seems hypocritical

I find it incredible that the likes of Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and others are calling for Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. I would have thought that Gillibrand would have learned something from her last high horse venture, but I guess not. And there’s Schumer, who played a significant role in what became the most alarming financial crisis the world has ever seen.

The lack of decisive action on the part of our Federal elected officials to respond adequately to the threat of the pandemic has led to more than 500,000 Americans killed. Many more have lost their jobs. The federal failure has created financial, educational and mental health issues. The national debt, driven up by the 2008 financial crisis, added to by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 law and now, because of the pandemic, is at an altitude so high that it has given new meaning to the term “oxygen deprivation.” We are now supposed to heed the direction and advice and demands of the likes of Schumer, Gillibrand, Tom Reed and others with regards to our governor?