Letter: Politicians are responsible for preventing tragedies

In light of the ongoing epidemic of mass shootings in the United States, most recently in Buffalo and Texas, I feel compelled to write and ask that our elected officials take action to prevent further tragedies. The blood of these victims is on their hands – senators, congressmen, Republicans, Democrats, mayors, governors, etc. They are elected to take care of problems like this, and they have failed their constituents time and time again. I don’t care what their political party is or what their position on gun regulation is, we are all human and we are Americans. They can do something about this, and they must. Make this issue a priority, figure out a solution, and get it done. Their “thoughts and prayers” mean nothing without action. This blood is on their hands – what are they going to do about it?

Mary Muscarella

Orchard Park

