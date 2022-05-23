Letter: Politicians always have one motivation

Biden came to Buffalo just to boost his low showing in the polls on May 17, 2022.

All of his fellow faithful Democratic party hacks who stood behind the podium with Biden are just fellow self-serving scheming party hacks using a tragic event to further their political careers, political aspirations and garner more votes from the community for their next election campaigns.

All the pictures of them taken at this tragedy will look good in their election literature they send out to convince voters to vote for them during their next election bid.

When it was Hochul's turn at the podium this past weekend, she talked like she was at an election campaign rally and not at a solemn tragic event. She used this solemn tragic event to bolster her election for governor of New York State.

I wonder who paid for the airfare for her election campaign stop?

David Valyo

Hamburg