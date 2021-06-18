 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Politicians afraid to face truths about Jan. 6
0 comments

Letter: Politicians afraid to face truths about Jan. 6

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

To know the truth about everything that took place on that tragic day, Jan. 6. To say our representatives are so afraid of making the ex-president mad that he would tweet bad things about them says mountains about the character of these individuals. They don't deserve to hold office of any kind, anywhere.

What will happen if a foreign country attempts to do the same thing. I'd rather not think of the answer to that.

The world is watching and I am sure many countries are happy as can be at what they are seeing.

Sal Scozzaro

Lake View

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News