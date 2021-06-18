Letter: Politicians afraid to face truths about Jan. 6

To know the truth about everything that took place on that tragic day, Jan. 6. To say our representatives are so afraid of making the ex-president mad that he would tweet bad things about them says mountains about the character of these individuals. They don't deserve to hold office of any kind, anywhere.
What will happen if a foreign country attempts to do the same thing. I'd rather not think of the answer to that.
The world is watching and I am sure many countries are happy as can be at what they are seeing.
Sal Scozzaro
Lake View