Letter: Politicians, administrators must resist party pressure

America is regressing into an “in utero” society increasingly fearful of the perils of birth into a world of competing, divergent and often antagonistic points of view. This was diplomatically discussed on The Buffalo News’ April 18 editorial page where it rightly pointed out the robust efforts of the thought police on both the right and left to cleanse America of all speech not aligned with each’s narrow ideological prescriptions. Though a minority such influence is super-sized placing at risk more than the right to be wrong, but the right to be right, where criticisms from any quarter, high to low, are considered punishable offenses threatened with the loss of prestige, occupation and violence.

Looming is an Orwellian surveillance state scrutinizing all aspects of cultural life with each side condemning the other an infection to be rid from the body politic. The fallout from such pressures is the big squeeze of the Moderate Middle, that majority of Americans of all stripes, left, right and center, coerced to choose between two distasteful alternatives which if unchecked will result in debilitating consequences for the harmony necessary for our country to advance. The only way to combat this is to elect politicians and administrators with the courage to oppose their party’s revisionist educational, historical and cultural programs bent on undermining liberal democracy’s dedication to those cherished academic and intellectual freedoms based on truth, reason and civility, now sheltering precariously within the First Amendment.