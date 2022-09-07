Letter: Political silly season is upon voters, once again

It’s early September and welcome to political silly season. For the next two months, you answer your phone or a knock on the door at your peril. Vaguely familiar strangers will be crawling out of the woodwork, looking for your vote. They will promise to save you from catastrophes you didn’t even know existed. Most of these potential disasters will be precipitated by your voting for their opponent.

That opponent is either corrupt, not a citizen, criminally incompetent, or a socialist. They are a closet political crony of Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Warren G. Harding, or Leon Czolgosz. If elected, they will take away your, choose your favorite two: AK-15, Social Security, right to reproduce, hemorrhoid prescription, nuclear arsenal or socks. It is a wonder you have made it this far in life without the candidate. They will bombard you with flyers showing comforting family portraits, including family members they haven’t seen in months, babies whose names they don’t know, and pets who chase them off the property when they do make a rare appearance at home.

They will claim it is vitally important you vote for them. It is a fight for the soul of the nation. The more cynical among us think they are merely trying to score a decent job with benefits and a pension. Printers, media outlets, pollsters and public relation firms will prosper. Mail carriers will develop hernias. Some good will be derived, the elderly will be visited, the lonely will get phone calls, and civic consciousness will be raised, however briefly.

Luckily it is only a seasonal infestation, something to do with the change in the weather. Politicians usually enter their dormant stage shortly after election day. It will once again be safe to read the paper and attend veterans and AARP meetings, at least for the next year and a half. In the meantime, just be careful, despite all the silliness, it really does matter upon whom you bestow the responsibility of a political platform and political power.

Charles Kucharski

Hamburg