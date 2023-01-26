Letter: Political qualifications should be part of the job

While reading the want ads, I was struck by the qualifications needed for jobs. Many mandated degrees or experience in a related field in order to apply, while other ads offered the requisite training needed to do so. However, when it comes to the most important genre of all, running for office, there is virtually no barrier to entry. Your knowledge, or lack of knowledge of the Constitution or public administration is not as important as your ability to fund raise.
As long as you campaign on lower taxes, stopping crime and don’t scare babies while kissing them you are virtually a lock, if you outspend your opponent. With a quick perusal of the recently elected, you’ll find those that have obtained office via this tried and true method and have only their benefactors as counsel as how to use their newfound power. Should there be some minimum standard of ethics and qualifications to run for office? Just sayin.
Dwight Gradolph
Buffalo