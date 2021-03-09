Letter: Political parties should produce better politicians

Many Americans listened to radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh and his dramatic criticism of politicians. Political pundits on television, newspapers, magazines and anonymous writers on the internet also criticize our politicians. This criticism is protected by the First Amendment to our Constitution and acts as a warning to our political parties that they need to produce better politicians.

I have defined four actions that our political parties could take to produce better politicians.

First, produce politicians who do not deceive voters.

Second, stop endorsing candidates who are con artists and incompetent. Third, require term limits. Fourth, stop condoning the disgusting political attack ads that are televised during election campaigns.

The key question is when this will happen. I am hopeful that our democracy is not beyond repair.

Michael Patterson

Clarence Center