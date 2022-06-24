Letter: Political observations about our elected leaders

Oh, if only more people would read The Buffalo News when it publishes disgusting comments by Carl Paladino, candidate for the Republican primary to represent the 23rd congressional district.

How much more sickening can it get than to praise Hitler, to dismiss mass shootings and to call Michelle Obama a man who should live in a cave in Africa with a gorilla?

Do Republicans know any of the history of past candidates for public office or even some holding prestigious posts in our U.S. government?

Richard Nixon, who resigned to avoid impeachment for abuse of power and disregarding the Constitution. Spiro Agnew, who resigned after he was charged with a felony for tax evasion. George W. Bush, who got us into a devastating war due to advice from brilliant advisors such as Dick Cheney and Karl Rove, as well as encouraging profiteers who made millions in Iraq.

And the most reprehensible of all, Donald Trump, racist who attempted a coup and cost the public hundreds of thousands of dollars employing the Secret Service for private purposes, to name a few of his antics.

What does the future hold if people do not become aware and get out and vote to return our great country to better times and true democracy?

Also, I must commend Liz Cheney for her courageous commitment to the Jan. 6 hearings. We need more bold Republicans like her.

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park